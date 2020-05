Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 17:54 Hits: 2

Travellers to France, including French citizens returning home, will face a compulsory two-week quarantine and possible isolation when they arrive in the country to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the health minister said on Saturday.

