Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 08:46 Hits: 0

Given the scale and rapid onset of the COVID-19 crisis, it was inevitable that the public's confusion would be exploited by political opportunists, anti-vaccine fanatics, and scammers of all kinds. To get the pandemic under control, health officials and politicians will have to confront two deadly contagions at once.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/coronavirus-conspiracy-theories-by-hugo-drochon-2020-05