No More Business as Usual: Halt Dangerous Development Projects That Put Our Health at Risk

Sunset in the town of Jacksonville, Sinoe County, Liberia. Many residents of Jacksonville claim that GVL desecrated their sacred sites and did not properly seek their consent to operate on their traditional lands. (Photo: Gaurav Madan)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015