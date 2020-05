Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 04:52 Hits: 4

A Russian ship capable of laying pipe is approaching Danish waters, raising speculation it may seek to complete an $11 billion natural-gas pipeline whose construction was halted by U.S. sanctions last year.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-ship-capable-of-completing-nord-stream-2-approaches-danish-waters/30588506.html