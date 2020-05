Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 08:25 Hits: 5

The #WashTheHate campaign in the US calls for solidarity with Asian-Americans who have seen an increase of attacks since the outbreak of COVID-19. It makes clear that hate will get you sick, even if the virus doesn't.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/campaign-aims-to-washthehate-of-coronavirus-racism/a-53309233?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf