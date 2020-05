Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 05:38 Hits: 4

A riot erupted at a prison in central Venezuela on Friday, killing at least 40 people and injuring 50 more, including a National Guard officer who was wounded by an explosion and the warden, who suffered a knife wound, authorities said.

