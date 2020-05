Category: World Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 06:17 Hits: 5

A French Foreign Legion soldier who was fighting in Mali died on Friday from his injuries in an IED attack, the Élysée Palace announced in a press release on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200502-french-foreign-legion-soldier-fighting-in-mali-dies-from-ied-injuries