Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 20:42 Hits: 3

The partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Friday his life is in danger while he is held in a London prison during the coronavirus lockdown.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/assange-s-partner-says-his-life-is-in-danger-in-london-prison-12696002