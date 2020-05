Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 20:42 Hits: 4

Hundreds of people gathered in a square in Berlin on Friday to mark May Day in defiance of a ban on public gatherings of more than 20, exposing deep frustrations with social distancing rules in place in Germany since mid-March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

