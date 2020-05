Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 20:30 Hits: 2

Your iPhone can’t read your face if half of it is covered. While the new iOS 13.5 update won't fix that, it's likely to make logging in less of a nuisance.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/apple-considers-a-face-id-workaround-for-users-wearing-masks