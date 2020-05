Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 16:35 Hits: 2

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has walked out of a war of independence memorial event when some of the participants displayed a slogan used by the pro-Nazi Ustasha militia. PM Andrej Plenkovic criticized the exit.

