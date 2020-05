Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 17:53 Hits: 2

A global fundraiser should secure €7.5 billion and this is "just the start," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told DW. She said the eventual treatment should be sold at a "fair and affordable price."

