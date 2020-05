Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 18:25 Hits: 2

Malta says it will keep 57 migrants on a ship anchored at sea until the EU can rehouse them. The island nation has been accused of breaking international law by returning asylum seekers to Libya.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malta-to-keep-migrants-at-sea-until-eu-acts/a-53306405?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf