Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 22:23 Hits: 3

GENEVA: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a robust defence on Friday of his and the World Health Organization's (WHO) "timely" actions in declaring the new coronavirus an international health emergency at the end of January. The JanĀ 30 declaration was made in "enough time for the rest of the world ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-who-concerns-impact-weak-systems-12695416