Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 22:33 Hits: 2

GENEVA: Countries must lift lockdowns gradually, while still being "on the look-out" for COVID-19 and ready to restore restrictions if the virus jumps back, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday (May 1). Vulnerable people in institutions, including those in long-term care facilities ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-countries-ease-lockdowns-slowly-who-12695494