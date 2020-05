Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 19:48 Hits: 3

In the face of staggering revenue losses and safety concerns, colleges and university are trying to figure out the post-coronavirus landscape. Private and public institutions are “trying to plan in an environment that almost defies planning,” said one official.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2020/0501/How-an-immediate-cash-flow-crisis-could-transform-higher-ed?icid=rss