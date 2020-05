Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 10:42 Hits: 1

Iran’s Health Ministry has announced that religious shrines will remain closed in what appears to be a blow to influential hard-line clerics who are pushing for the sites to reopen amid efforts to contain one of the Middle East’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

