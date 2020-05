Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 13:47 Hits: 3

The medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, died by suicide┬áthis week, not while she was in the thick of emergency work…

