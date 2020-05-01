The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The threat of Covid-19 looms large in Mali's camps for the internally displaced

On the outskirts of the Malian capital Bamako, several camps for internally displaced persons shelter families who have fled violence in their regions. But with a severe lack of food, water, medical care and hygiene, the threat of Covid-19 means they are even more vulnerable than they were before the pandemic. With international aid becoming scarce, NGOs are worried the virus could spread in these camps where social distancing is impossible and the future highly uncertain. Our correspondents report. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20200501-focus-threat-of-covid-19-looms-large-in-mali-s-idp-camps

