Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 13:26 Hits: 3

US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday emphatically denied sexually assaulting a former staffer, saying the incident she claims occurred 27 years ago "never happened."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200501-biden-denies-tara-reade-sex-assault-allegation-saying-it-never-happened