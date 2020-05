Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 15:37 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) has advised the public to be wary of scammers who try to deceive consumers by creating social networking sites and websites similar to that of government agencies and banks.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/01/beware-of-scammers-creating-fake-websites-of-govt-agencies-banks-says-fomca