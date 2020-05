Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 15:39 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), the operator of the Rapid Rail, stage bus and the Rapid Ferry services, will revert to the normal operating hours of 6am to midnight when the conditional movement control order (MCO) takes effect on Monday (May 4).

