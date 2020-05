Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 14:16 Hits: 5

Clashes between Taliban fighters and Afghan forces intensified in northern Balkh and southern Logar province as warring sides fought to control checkpoints and the number of coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rises, officials said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-afghanistan-fighting-taliban-12695214