Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 16:55 Hits: 1

In Israel, demonstrators remain vocal against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal charges in a social-distanced mass protest. "If we want to succeed, we need to do it the right way," said the protest organizer, "We obey the law."

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2020/0430/Israelis-create-new-lawful-patterns-of-protest-amid-pandemic?icid=rss