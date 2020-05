Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 17:19 Hits: 1

Coronavirus lockdowns have caused a plunge in dairy demand. Getting excess milk to food banks is one solution, but could require federal help.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2020/0430/No-one-wants-to-dump-milk.-Here-s-why-it-s-happening-anyway?icid=rss