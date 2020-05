Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 14:28 Hits: 5

Because populist leaders of both the right and left have topped the ranks of incompetence during the pandemic, it has become common to claim that they will soon become its political victims. Alas, this may be wishful thinking.

