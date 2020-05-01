The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

50 for 50! Trump rates worse than every single governor for his handling of coronavirus

After interviewing 22,921 Americans across all 50 states, researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, and Rutgers universities found that respondents in every state rate their own governor's response to the coronavirus better than Donald Trump's. 

In the collaborative 50-state COVID-19 survey, on average, Trump was trailing the governors by about 20 points, with 44% approving of Trump’s response while about 66% approve of their governor's handling. 

Overall, Trump drew majority coronavirus approvals in just a dozen states. Trump's approval rating in several critical swing states was also notable:

MI: 36% PA: 40% WI: 39%

Like multiple other polls, the survey found widespread support for social distancing measures ranging from stay-at-home orders to business and school closures to cancellation of major sporting events. “Across the nation, no fewer than 70% of respondents in any state in the union approved (somewhat or strongly) of these eight restrictions, on average,” the report said.

Below is the comparison between Trump’s coronavirus ratings and those of the governors.

image

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1941713

