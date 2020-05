Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 14:35 Hits: 5

Donald Trump wants the governor of Michigan to negotiate with terrorists.

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. May 1, 2020

Yes, very good people. One might even say “fine” people.

Governor Whitmer declined to heed Trump’s—or the terrorist’s—advice, instead listening to science and reality, and extended the state’s emergency declaration until May 28.

