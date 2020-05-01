Huge majority of Americans continue to support DACA as Trump escalates anti-immigrant attacks

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 15:15 Hits: 6

New polling released by Hart Research Associates on behalf of CAP Action finds that not only do Americans continue to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but an overwhelming majority want the Trump administration to temporarily continue DACA recipients’ work permits and protection from deportation even if the Supreme Court returns a decision against the program this year.

“By a 72-28% margin overall—including 85% of Biden voters and 56% of Trump supporters—poll respondents want Trump to temporarily continue DACA until Congress can pass a legislative solution if the Supreme Court finds that the president has the authority to terminate the program,” immigrant rights advocacy group America’s Voice noted. “Intensity is on the pro-DACA side, with 40% of respondents feeling strongly in favor of temporarily continuing DACA and just 15% strongly in favor of immediately terminating DACA.”

The ongoing support for DACA recipients comes as they and advocates anxiously await a decision from the Supreme Court, which will come anytime within the next several weeks. “Not only does the survey show that support for DACA has been durable during the coronavirus crisis,” researchers from the polling said, “it also shows support for extending temporary work permits for immigrants who already have them.”

“A 71% majority of voters support extending work permits for Temporary Protected Status holders—people allowed to stay and work here because they are from countries seriously affected by violent conflict or natural disasters—and 62% support extending current work permits for DACA recipients,” they continue. “In addition, 69% support extending free coronavirus testing and treatment to DACA recipients under Medicaid to maximize public health.”

The polling supporting immigrants also comes as impeached president Donald Trump is ramping up his anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric in order to win reelection, returning to his attacks on so-called sanctuary cities and continuing to stomp on immigration through executive fiat. “The polling is another reminder that Americans’ support for immigrants in the U.S. remains strong,” America’s Voice said, “and that Trump and Republicans’ efforts to run hard on xenophobia may again backfire with the American public in 2020.”

“Even in the midst of an unprecedented emergency, we’re not seeing an erosion in Americans’ support for immigrants who live and work here and related pro-immigrant measures,” Pili Tobar, the advocacy group’s executive director, said. “In fact, we’re seeing overwhelming support across party lines for policies such as DACA and TPS that provide our immigrant friends, neighbors, family members, and co-workers opportunities to more fully participate in the country they call home.”

