Caravan for Life: Protesters in Puerto Rico Demand More Tests Resources to Combat the Coronavirus

Friday, 01 May 2020

On Thursday in Puerto Rico, activists in dozens of cars held a “Caravan Por La Vida,” or “Caravan for Life,” through San Juan to demand the government provide more COVID-19 tests and sufficient resources for people to stay at home during the pandemic. At least 92 people have died from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, and last week the island was reporting a testing rate lower than any U.S. state, at an abysmal average of 15 tests a day for every 100,000 people. No one in Puerto Rico has received $1,200 checks from the government, according to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. Police stopped the caravan and said their sound trucks were illegal. When organizer Giovanni Roberto demanded that police describe the laws they were breaking, he was arrested. Roberto was released later in the night, and his charges of obstruction of justice were dropped. We hear voices from the protest. Special thanks to Democracy Now! correspondent Juan Carlos Dávila.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/1/puerto_rico_caravan_por_la_vida