Published on Friday, 01 May 2020

Russia on May 1 reported 7,933 new cases of the coronavirus during the previous 24 hours -- a record daily increase that has brought the country's acknowledged nationwide tally to 114,431 cases.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/coronavirus-wrapup-covid-19-may-1/30587102.html