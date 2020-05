Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 22:10 Hits: 3

An attack targeting soldiers in the Sinai peninsula has caused 10 casualties, an army spokesman said. No group has claimed responsibility. Egyptian security forces have been waging an insurgency in the region for years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/egypt-deadly-blast-targets-soldiers-in-sinai/a-53298176?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf