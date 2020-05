Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 05:22 Hits: 4

The United Nations chief said he hopes many countries in the world will follow the “remarkable example” of South Korea, which he said has been “extremely successful” in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to tackle climate change in its recovery from COVID-19.

