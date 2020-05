Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 06:02 Hits: 4

Legendary Nigerian drummer Tony Allen, who created afrobeat along with his old bandmate Fela Kuti, died suddenly at the age of 79 in Paris on Thursday, his manager told AFP.

