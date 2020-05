Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 08:33 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen pressed ahead with her party's annual May 1 tradition of honouring mediaeval heroine Joan of Arc despite a nationwide lockdown and criticised President Emmanuel Macron's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

