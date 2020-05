Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 02:00 Hits: 3

HAWTHORNE, California: NASA on Thursday (Apr 30) selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems that can carry astronauts to the moon by 2024, the White House's accelerated deadline under the space agency's moon-to-Mars campaign. The three companies, which ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/space-firms-of-musk--bezos-land-contracts-to-build-nasa-s-astronaut-moon-lander-12693242