Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 08:27 Hits: 6

Russia on Friday reported a record daily rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, a day after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced he had been diagnosed with the new virus and was temporarily stepping down to recover.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-reports-record-daily-rise-covid-19-cases-12694476