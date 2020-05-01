‘Democratic’ challenger to Ocasio-Cortez lived in Trump Tower, moved to her district last year

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 02:30 Hits: 5

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is considered one of the more viable candidates running against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the primary for her Bronx-Queens district seat. Caruso-Cabrera has a lot of money behind her. She has a lot of money behind her because Caruso-Cabrera used to be a Republican who is now a pro-business small government “centrist” Democrat. That’s her selling point. She’s also a CNBC correspondent and anchor, so she’s been on television—you know, like Donald Trump.

One of Caruso-Cabrera’s political angles on Ocasio-Cortez is saying AOC is out of touch with her constituents. As Business Insider points out, Caruso-Cabrera has attacked AOC’s Bronx roots, in essence calling AOC a carpetbagger. Of course, Caruso-Cabrera forgets to mention that while AOC moved back to her birth borough after college, where she lived while she worked as a bartender, Caruso-Carbrera is from New Hampshire and lived in Trump Tower in Manhattan up until last year—when she moved to Queens.

Calling Caruso-Cabrera an opportunistic carpetbagger does a disservice to the actual hard work carpetbaggers usually put into deceiving the public. According to Business Insider, the super in-touch with the working class Caruso-Cabrera lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Trump Tower with her husband for anywhere between $9,000 to $15,000 a month in rent.

Caruso-Cabrera’s bid to topple Ocasio-Cortez has been funded by big Wall Street executives. What makes Caruso-Cabrera such a great Democratic candidate? Maybe it’s her former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan-inspired desire to end Medicare and Social Security? Unsurprisingly, amongst Caruso-Cabrera’s supporters are a slew of rich Republican donors who would love nothing more than to get rid of a Democratic representative that seems to want to end business as usual politics.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1941600