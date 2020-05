Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 19:28 Hits: 4

Russia’s foreign minister has dismissed claims a Russian agent was sent to Prague to poison its mayor and two other city officials as “fabrications,” in the highest-level denial yet on an issue that is straining ties between the two countries.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-calls-prague-poison-plot-fabrications-as-spy-drama-deepens/30586173.html