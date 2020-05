Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 18:09 Hits: 4

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of US President Trump, received a three-year prison sentence after his conviction as part of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Trump has claimed people around him were treated unfairly.

