Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 19:51 Hits: 6

BOSTON (Reuters) - An heir to a microwave snack fortune and a former chief executive of investment firm Pimco cannot use the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to avoid prison time for convictions in the U.S. college admissions scandal, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, although they can delay starting their sentences.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/05/01/pandemic-delays-prison-for-hot-pockets-heir-ex-pimco-ceo-in-college-admissions-scandal