Thursday, 30 April 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly 90% of U.S. House of Representatives members have signed a letter urging the Trump administration to change the way it is dealing with the United Nations as it pushes the Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran, congressional sources said on Thursday.

