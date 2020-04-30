The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

12.7 Million Workers Have Likely Lost Employer-Provided Health Insurance Since the Coronavirus Shock Began

Category: World Hits: 5

Josh Bivens, Ben Zipperer
A comprehensive policy solution would be to extend Medicare and Medicaid to all those suffering job losses during the pandemic period, with the federal government funding this expansion.(Photo: NNU/flickr/cc)
12.7 Million Workers Have Likely Lost Employer-Provided Health Insurance Since the Coronavirus Shock Began

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/04/30/127-million-workers-have-likely-lost-employer-provided-health-insurance-coronavirus?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version