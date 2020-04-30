That time I started a streaming video show! Introducing 'The Brief'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 19:00 Hits: 5

Hello, everyone! In this newfound age of social distancing, we’re looking for fresh ways to connect with our readers and inform our community from the comfort of our living rooms. Check out the inaugural episode of my new streaming show, The Brief, a short-form video series to be released weekly on YouTube. Each episode will feature a rundown of the week's big headlines, a different guest for a short discussion of the news, and we’ll end by giving you something you can do about it.

Special guest this week is our very own Political Director David Nir. We have a great chat about how COVID-19 has changed the Senate picture, and our chances of forcing Mitch McConnell out and picking up the Senate this November.

If you enjoy our discussion and want to take action, sign up for Daily Kos Elections’ free daily newsletter, the Morning Digest, and/or help us FLIP these vulnerable Republican Senate seats by donating here. And you can subscribe to Daily Kos on YouTube to follow new episodes of The Brief.

Let me know what you think of this first episode! All feedback is welcome, even the nonconstructive kind, ha ha. I can take it!

