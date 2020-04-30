WHO Adviser on Meat Plants: If We're at War, the Weapons We Need Are Tests and PPE, Not Pork

Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 12:46 Hits: 5

As President Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to bar local governments from closing meatpacking plants around the United States, we get response from a longtime adviser to the World Health Organization. “When Congress passed that act, it certainly did not have in mind that the president has the power or the right to put workers’ lives and health at risk,” says Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University and director of the World Health Organization Center on National and Global Health Law. Gostin also discusses why he joined 40 leading center directors in a declaration this week that urges Trump and Congress to restore and increase WHO funding.

