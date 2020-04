Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 01:43 Hits: 4

by Coleman Drake, University of Pittsburgh and David Anderson, Duke University With an eye on replacing the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration took one particularly critical action in October…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/how-the-trump-administration-accidentally-insured-over-200000-through-obamacare/