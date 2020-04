Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 00:32 Hits: 3

Forces led by Khalifa Hifter have announced they'll halt fighting against the rival, UN-backed government in Libya during Ramadan, following international appeals. Hifter's forces have also lost strategic ground.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/libya-hifter-s-forces-announce-ramadan-cease-fire-after-military-setbacks/a-53286715?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf