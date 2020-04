Category: World Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 08:00 Hits: 6

German companies have applied for state aid to cover the salaries of a record 10.1 million on shorter hours. Social distancing restrictions are set to be extended for at least another week. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-record-number-of-german-workers-on-reduced-hours/a-53286702?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf