Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 23:45 Hits: 3

Improved air quality in Europe due to lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic has delivered health benefits equivalent to avoiding 11,300 premature deaths, according to a study published on Thursday.

