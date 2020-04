Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 15:20 Hits: 2

Throughout Donald Trump's presidency, it has been obvious that the American political system and public sphere are broken. But only with the federal government's embarrassingly incompetent response to the COVID-19 pandemic has that breakdown translated into a significant loss of life.

